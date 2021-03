PULASKI, Va. – A small act of kindness can go a long way and the Pulaski County Police Department is well aware of that.

This week, the Department donated $500 worth of clothing to Pulaski Elementary School so students in need could receive winter coats.

The clothes will also be used for students who have accidents during the school day.

Police also reached out to Critzer Elementary, but school officials said they had enough from last year’s donation.