Crews are on scene of a house fire in Hardy

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bedford County, according to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire is in Virginia Ridge on Hardy Road in Hardy.

Tanker 5 is responding to the Hardy community of the County for a working fire E13 @SC13FD on scene heavy fire showing from 3 sides. — Forest Vol Fire Dept (@FVFD51) March 5, 2021

Crews said as of 8:15 a.m., there is heavy fire showing from three sides.