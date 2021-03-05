Vehicle of missing Bedford County man found on the Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Park Service is searching for a missing man whose vehicle was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke.

Authorities said 26-year-old Brent Gibson, of Bedford County, was last known to be at the Roanoke River Overlook.

His vehicle was found at the overlook on Wednesday.

Officials describe Gibson as 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Gibson to call Parkway Dispatch at 828-298-2491.

The missing search for Gibson is ongoing.