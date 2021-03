On the scene of a Montgomery County stabbing at the corner of McCoy Road and Duluth Drive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Montgomery County Friday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened at the corner of McCoy Road and Duluth Drive where there was a victim with a stab wound.

10 News was on scene and spoke to Lt. JT Oakley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Oakley told 10 News the injured victim was airlifted to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The victim was conscious and was able to talk to authorities.