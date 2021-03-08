Appalachian Power customers could see an 11% increase in monthly bills in July

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power customers could see an 11% increase in their monthly electric bill starting in July.

According to the company, this $11.52 increase in the monthly bill is part of AEP’s effort to recover transmission costs. The change would only affect residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

Last week, the company filed a request with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and asked for a rate increase for the first time since 2017. Officials said the increase would be used for transmission services, fees and new construction.

AEP is making investments to improve its transmission infrastructure to improve grid reliability and to prepare for the predicted growth in renewable generation, according to the release.