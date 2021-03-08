Rocky Mount veteran receives new roof through national program

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Rocky Mount veteran now has a new roof thanks to a nationwide effort giving back to those who have served our country.

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County identified a Navy veteran in need and teamed up with Vinton Roofing Company to make it happen. It’s all part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Vinton Roofing Company general manager Jason Webb said this home was in desperate need of repair, but the veteran wasn’t able to afford it on his own.

“He’s sacrificed and dedicated a lot of his time to protecting us and we just feel great being able to give back to him and provide him with a sense of safety and peace of mind knowing that his home and family are protected,” Webb said.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given free roofs to more than 225 military members.