Big Lots reopening at its new Vinton location this weekend

Vinton, Va. – Big Lots is re-opening at a new spot in Vinton and plans to give shoppers some unbeatable deals.

“We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing the Big Lots experience to Vinton with the opening of our new location,” said Big Lots SVP Real Estate Development Shannon Letts. “At Big Lots, it is our mission to help our customers live bigger and better by delivering exceptional value on everything they need for their homes and everything they want for themselves. During each visit, customers can expect a fun, friendly neighborhood shopping experience that only Big Lots can provide.”

The new 26,774 square foot store will open on March 13 and will be on 1090 ByPass Road instead of its old location on 981 Hardy Road.

Big Lots in Vinton will employ 34 people.

To secure deals and discounts, customers can sign up for Big Lots’ BIG Rewards! to receive discounts based on how often they visit, birthday surprises, VIP shopping days, free items and more.