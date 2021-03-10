Parts of Southside expand Phase 1b vaccinations offerings

DANVILLE,Va. – More people living in two health districts in Southside Virginia will now be able to receive the COVID vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Tuesday, both the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District and the Southside Health District, which covers Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties, expanded beyond vaccinating only those 65 and over as part of Phase 1b.

Now, more frontline, essential workers along with those 16 to 64 years old with medical conditions or disabilities that could be worsened by COVID-19 are now eligible for the COVID vaccine.

Those medical conditions or disabilities include but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions

An immunocompromised state

Obesity

Severe obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes

To see the expanded list, you can click here.

“We are very excited to be able to now offer the vaccine to everyone in Phase 1b,” said director of the PDHD and SSHD Dr. Scott Spillmann. “Now that we are able to reach out to more of our residents on the pre-registration list to schedule appointments, be sure to answer your phone and check your email.”

This change comes after a limited group of people were eligible due to the low amount of COVID-19 vaccines received from the federal government this year.

The previous group included police officers, firefighters, hazmat workers, childcare workers, pre-k through 12 school staff, at-risk populations and adults aged 65 and older.

If you’re interested in receiving a vaccination, you can pre-register here.