Sen. Tim Kaine says after $1.9T COVID relief plan, next focus is post-pandemic economy

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he’s pleased to see the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan head to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Kaine tells 10 News it’s estimated that the commonwealth will receive $3.8 billion for COVID-related expenses and $2.7 billion for local governments.

He believes the next major bill is to focus on a post-pandemic economy.

“We need to now turn to building an economy to come out of this crisis that reemploys the 10 million [people], but also creates an economy that is robust, but more sustainable than the past,” said Kaine.

He added he wants to see an emphasis on infrastructure and broadband but notes that the bill will take time.