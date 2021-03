A person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Southeast Roanoke

One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the multi-vehicle accident happened in the 1100 block of 15th Street SE.

Crews are on scene working to stabilize the home so they can safely remove the car, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

