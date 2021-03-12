Kroger plans to deliver one million coronavirus vaccines each week

Kroger announced it will soon be able to deliver one million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week through in-store pharmacies, clinics and off-site mass vaccination events.

Kroger Health plans to use the first hour to focus on administering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to get more people vaccinated faster. Patients can still schedule appointments for times outside of the first hour.

The new changes will be launched this week in Ohio, with other states following next week as soon as more vaccines and supplies become available.

“I’m so proud of Kroger Health and our teams across the country whose dedication, commitment, and flexibility are helping America confront and recover from this public health crisis. By the end of this week, Kroger Health will have administered one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and we’re only getting started. We’re here to collaborate with our existing federal and state partners, and we’re ready to work with other states to accelerate the vaccination of more Americans and reach our full capacity, leveraging our 2,250 pharmacy and 220 clinic locations,” said president of Kroger Health, Colleen Lindholz.