What’s News Today: STEM Center, food collection drive

The Pittsylvania/Danville Health District is holding a COVID-19 testing clinic today. You can get a test between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Frith Fine Arts Center at Averett University. You do not need an appointment.

Roanoke Mutual Aid is holding a food drive today. it will collect non-perishable food, as well as masks, diapers, toilet paper and other hygiene products. The group will collect items from noon to 5 p.m. at the Hope Center on 11th Street NW in Roanoke.

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council is working to close the science and technology gender gap. It’s unveiling a Mobile STEM Center today, allowing the Girl Scouts to take STEM Opportunities to communities throughout the region.

The Virginia Department of Health holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. First shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given out at Danville Mall. You must have an appointment in order to get a vaccine. You can pre-register for future vaccination events at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

