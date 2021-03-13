Change your clock, change your battery: Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds checking detectors

ROANOKE, Va. – As you move your clocks forward this weekend, Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds you to also check your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector. They say this is the perfect time to change your batteries, which should be done twice a year.

“We have seen a recent uptick in carbon monoxide calls in our area and the amount of people that have to be transported to the hospital due to carbon monoxide. It can be prevented,” stated Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue. “That’s the biggest thing. So, we want to make sure you’re testing your carbon monoxide alarms and smoke alarms every to make sure they’re working and your safe in your home.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS provides detectors and batteries for Roanoke city residents. Perdue says if you need the supplies to give them a call.