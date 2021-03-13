Lynchburg Humane Society also sees an impact one year into COVID-19 pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One year into the pandemic, we’re working for you to see how COVID-19 impacted our communities, which includes our four-legged friends.

The Lynchburg Humane Society says in 2020, they did not surpass the 4,000 pet adoptions from the year before, but that’s because they took in fewer animals.

Meanwhile, foster care numbers were up last year compared to 2019.

Experts credit that to people working from home and wanting companions.

“That helped reduce a lot of stress with the current animals and let us focus heavily more on adoptions with certain pets just so it wasn’t kind of bogged down,” said Chris Luther, manager of pet help and special operations for the Lynchburg Humans Society.

That trend continues. There are 314 animals in foster care, which is up more than a hundred pets compared to this time last year.