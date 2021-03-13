Volunteers needed for COVID vaccine clinics in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. – COVID-19 vaccination clinics rely on volunteers to operate, and more help is needed for events in Southwest Virginia.

The Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps is looking for more than 100 volunteers for clinics near the Interstate 77 corridor. The organization is partnering with the United Way of Southwest Virginia for a virtual recruitment event on Thursday at 12 p.m.

You can register for the recruitment event at this link, or sign up to become a volunteer in any part of Virginia by clicking here.

Volunteer positions, which include parking assistants and temperature takers, do not require any medical training.

“Our two catchwords right now are ‘Have patience and be flexible,’” said Kristina Morris with the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. “If you have those two things going for you and you want to help your community, this is the time we need you to step up.”

Ad

The areas covered by the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps include Galax, Hillsville, Bland County, Wythe County, and Grayson County.