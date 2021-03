MONTGOMERY COUNTY. Va. – Crews are working to put out a fire that officials said spread to multiple residences in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

The Riner Fire Department said the incident started out as a grass fire that continued to spread to other houses, structures and vehicles in the 2700 block Dry Valley Road.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the fire.

The Radford, Christiansburg and Blacksburg Fire Departments are assisting in this incident.