Man arrested in Amherst County for meth distribution, deputies say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said they arrested an Amherst County man last week for distributing meth.
On March 11, investigators and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Secluded Acres Dr. in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.
As a result, Jamie Orlando Carter was charged with the distribution of 100 grams or more of meth.
You can see the full release below:
On March 11th 2021, investigators from Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the CVDGTF (Central Virginia Drug and Gang...Posted by Amherst County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 15, 2021