47ºF

Local News

Man arrested in Amherst County for meth distribution, deputies say

After his apartment was searched, he was charged with the distribution of 100 grams or more of meth

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Lynchburg
,
Amherst County
,
Crime
Jamie Orlando Carter (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said they arrested an Amherst County man last week for distributing meth.

On March 11, investigators and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Secluded Acres Dr. in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result, Jamie Orlando Carter was charged with the distribution of 100 grams or more of meth.

You can see the full release below:

On March 11th 2021, investigators from Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the CVDGTF (Central Virginia Drug and Gang...

Posted by Amherst County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: