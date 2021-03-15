Man arrested in Amherst County for meth distribution, deputies say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said they arrested an Amherst County man last week for distributing meth.

On March 11, investigators and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Secluded Acres Dr. in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result, Jamie Orlando Carter was charged with the distribution of 100 grams or more of meth.

You can see the full release below: