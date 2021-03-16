Bedford County man charged with possession of child pornography

GOODVIEW, Va. – A Bedford County man has been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry William “Bill” Rose, 70, of Goodview was arrested by investigators on the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, authorities said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are a part of the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.