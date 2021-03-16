COVID vaccine Phase 1c starting this week in parts of Virginia with everyone there by mid-April

Virginia continues to make progress in protecting people from the coronavirus as more and more people receive the vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday that some health districts will begin the transition to Phase 1c vaccinations this week and that all communities across Virginia should be able to open to this group of essential workers by mid-April.

While VDH did not specify which areas are going to open up to 1c this week, here’s a look at which essential workers are eligible to receive the vaccine in that phase:

Energy

Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)

Housing and Construction

Food Service

Transportation and Logistics

Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff

Finance

Information Technology & Communication

Media

Legal Services

Public Safety (engineers)

Other Public Health Workers

“Finally, the light at the end of this long journey seems to be coming into view,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “Vaccine is our best hope of ending the pandemic. My heartfelt thanks to the many Virginians who are signing up and getting vaccinated and for the health care workers and volunteers who are administering vaccines.”

Virginia began vaccinating health care personnel and people living in long-term care facilities in December, before moving to Phase 1b in January.

Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and some frontline essential workers.

Overlap of vaccination of groups may occur to ensure people in each phase are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.