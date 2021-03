SALEM, Va. – The Salem Police Department arrested a man last week after he was caught sticking his phone under a woman’s bathroom stall at a Kroger in Salem.

According to police, a teenage employee caught 23-year-old Stephen Via and confronted him about it.

When he was confronted, police said he assaulted her and then ran out of the store.

Police said Via was charged with the following four charges on March 8: