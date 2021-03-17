Man charged with murder in connection with 2014 Floyd County missing persons case

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sherriff’s Office has charged a West Virginia man with second-degree murder in connection with an unsolved missing person case from August 2014.

33-year-old Robert Joseph Gibbons, of Snowshoe, West Virginia, is charged in connection with the death of 65-year-old Robert James Langhorne Gibbons.

On Aug. 29, 2014, the elder Gibbons’ daughter reported to authorities that she hadn’t heard from her father for a few days and was worried.

Deputies said when they searched his home on Lick Ridge Road in Check, Virginia, and couldn’t find him anywhere, his daughter filed a missing report later that day.

Last August, as deputies reviewed unsolved cases, they received new information into the 65-year-old’s disappearance.

After following up on a tip, Virginia State Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the search of a property on Lick Ridge Road.

During the search, the deputies said they found human remains in a shallow grave which were later sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and identified as Robert James Langhorne Gibbons.

The 33-year-old Gibbons is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.