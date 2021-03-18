Hull’s Drive-In launches campaign to buy its land, averting possible eviction

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA. – A Rockbridge County landmark is celebrating its past and asking for your help to cement its future.

Hull’s Drive-In Theatre on Route 11 celebrates 72 years this season, but it has never owned the dirt that it’s built on. Now after all these years, they hope to soon change that.

There are just 305 active drive-in theatres remaining in the United States, two that are non-profits. Hull’s Drive-In is one of them and they have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make sure they stay.

The experience of a drive-in movie is one most don’t get in their life these days. It’s one Robbie Rice cherishes; he’s been coming to Hull’s his entire life.

“People can just get away from their everyday lives, they can come see two great movies for a great price and just enjoy themselves,” Rice said.

Started in 1950, the community saved Hull’s from closure some two decades ago. It’s been modernized in the time since, but Hull’s Angels Foundation, the group that owns and operates the business, said it’s still tough. Executive Director Lauren Summers said there’s a reason it’s one of the few left.

“Many of the businesses were like us, leasing property but then the property becomes so valuable that the owner prefers to sell to a developer or to the highest use,” Summers said.

They kicked off their 2021 season with a party Wednesday night and an even bigger fundraising announcement. After owning the property that Hull’s sits on for about a century, the family has finally agreed to sell to Hull’s after years of them asking to buy it. Now, they need to raise $350,000 in order to execute a purchase by September 1.

“This piece of the puzzle will help secure Hull’s Drive-In for Central Virginia for many decades to come,” Summers said.

Over the last two decades, the leaders of the non-profit have stashed money away in case this opportunity ever arose, but it falls significantly short of the about $400,000 price tag. They know that if they fail to buy now, the theatre’s days could be numbered if a new owner has other plans.

Rice just joined the foundation’s board and he’s ready to give, hoping others join him.

“If we want to be able to save the drive-in, twenty dollars, five dollars, whatever you can afford, every little bit is going to help to save this special place,” Rice said.

Visit hullsdrivein.com for more information