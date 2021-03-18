Man convicted of charges in connection to February 2019 armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is facing charges stemming from a 2019 armed robbery involving a cab driver in Lynchburg.

On the night of Feb. 10, 2019, authorities said a cab driver picked up two male passengers in the 1600 block of Bedford Ave before driving them to their destination on Grayson Ave.

Both men exited the cab when one of the men, later identified as Stacey Lee Miller, drew a pistol and placed it to the back of the cab driver’s head, according to a press release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg.

The report detailed that the men both demanded money from the cab driver while threatening to kill him. In response, the cab driver gave him all his cash before the two men ran away.

Authorities said Miller was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lynchburg Police responded and performed a crime scene analysis where they found a plastic baggie on the ground that authorities say Miller was previously chewing on when the duo arrived to their destination on Grayson Ave. Police were able to match a known DNA sample of Miller to the plastic baggie.

Ad

The final sentencing hearing for these charges is set for June 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Lynchburg Circuit Court.