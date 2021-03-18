Natural Bridge State Park featured on 2021 Virginia Travel Guide cover

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A stunning natural landmark is putting Rockbridge County on the map.

Natural Bridge State Park and the iconic natural bridge will be featured on the fall cover of the 2021 Virginia Travel Guide.

Hundreds of thousands of copies will be distributed all over the Commonwealth.

The local tourism marketing director, Patty Williams, said they were thrilled to hear about the honor and that this kind of attention will draw in visitors.

“Our destination is going to have a huge number of impressions to prospective travelers. And we expect just the dynamic photo to draw people to our area. And once they’re here they’re going to love the natural beauty and want to see more of it,” said Williams, the director of marketing for Rockbridge Regional Tourism.

She also said restaurants, shops and other attractions will likely get a boost too.