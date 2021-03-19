Alta Mons needs volunteers for ‘Paul Bunyon Day’ to prepare for busy season

SHAWSVILLE, Va. – Alta Mons needs your help preparing for their busy season which is right around the corner. Saturday is their Paul Bunyon Day where you can help split wood, pick up sticks, clean cabins/hogans, firepits and more!

Registration is required so they can keep a tab on the number of volunteers to comply with COVID-19 gathering mandates.

Having been closed to many visitors last year, they need to first clean up the RV sites which open next month but also clean up other areas in preparation for summer camp.

“We’re looking for people of all ages to help us. We’ve got scouting troops coming out tomorrow to pick up sticks and get the RV area cleaned up and clean up the firepits. Anybody that has a log splitter we’d greatly appreciate that tomorrow to help split some of this wood behind us. It’s just a great community family day for people to come together and enjoy the outdoors,” said Alta Mons Executive Director Ronda Wimmer.

Click here to find out more about Alta Mons and to register.