Central Virginia Health District sees increase in weekly COVID-19 vaccine supply

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Central Virginia Health District leaders say they’re receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and expect to have even more by the end of March.

Dr. Lindsey Lockewood, Population Health Manager & Public Information Officer for CVHD, told 10 News Thursday that the district received 7,000 doses the week of March 7 – that’s more than double what they’ve been getting.

Health leaders expect that to increase by 1,000 to 2,000 come April.

Since the end of January, 3,050 doses were distributed per week to Lynchburg and surrounding counties.