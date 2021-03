ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman said she had just gotten off work when she pulled out two Jewel 7s tickets that she’d bought earlier.

As Laverne Becks scratched the tickets, she had no idea that the second one would make her $200,000 richer.

“I scratched the second ticket, and I fell on the floor!” she told Lottery officials.

She said she bought the lucky ticket at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke and plans to use the money to buy herself a new car.