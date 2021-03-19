What’s News Today: Listening session, Maple Festival

The Department of Veterans Affairs holds a listening session today for the Salem area. This is one of fifty sessions taking place across the country. Department leaders will hear comments about how to design a health care system for the future and grow services for Veterans. The session is taking place virtually at noon for those registered.

Today kicks off the second and final weekend of the Maple Festival at Southernmost Maple in Highland County. It’s hosting several events today and tomorrow, with pancakes to go, baked goods, furniture, vendors and more. Highland County is home to the annual Maple Festival, but it’s canceled this year due to the pandemic. We talked to the farm earlier this month and they say it’s been a big year for them, as more people are cooking at home and buying directly from the producer.