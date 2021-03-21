Lynchburg officer hits man who was riding horse with vehicle during pursuit, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved incident out of Lynchburg regarding a man who fled from authorities on a horse Saturday night.

At about 7:49 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 5th and Commerce Streets for a report of a wanted person who was found riding a horse.

Police told the man he had a warrant for violating a protective order, but authorities said he did not comply with the officers’ orders. The person fled from authorities on his horse and continued to ride straight into head-on traffic.

About 14 minutes later, police said the man fell off his horse at 15th and Polk Streets while officers were still trying to stop him. However, as authorities approached the man, Lynchburg Police said one officer accidentally hit the man with a vehicle as he was laying in the roadway.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers immediately took action and requested the Lynchburg Fire Department for medical assistance. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the horse was not injured and was given to the man’s family.

Lynchburg Police requested that Virginia State Police investigated the incident, and the involved officer has been placed on restricted duty.

They said the name of the involved officer will be released within the next seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.