Roanoke man hits jackpot, wins $120,000 playing Virginia Lottery

ROANOKE, Va. – You may soon see Morris Lusk driving around Roanoke in a new truck.

Lusk’s Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket on February 23 won him the game’s $120,000 jackpot.

He bought the ticket at Triple $$$ for Less, which is at 2635 Colonial Avenue SW in Roanoke.

No, Lusk didn’t have any magic touch picking his winning numbers, 25-29-30-34-35, as he used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select his five numbers.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000, which continues to increase if nobody matches all five winning numbers.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Lusk is retired and said that while he intends to save his winnings, he may buy himself a new truck.