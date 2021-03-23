photo
56º

Local News

Roanoke man hits jackpot, wins $120,000 playing Virginia Lottery

He bought the ticket at a gas station not far from Towers Shopping Center

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Virginia Lottery
Morris Lusk and his $120,000 check (Virginia Lottery)

ROANOKE, Va. – You may soon see Morris Lusk driving around Roanoke in a new truck.

Lusk’s Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket on February 23 won him the game’s $120,000 jackpot.

He bought the ticket at Triple $$$ for Less, which is at 2635 Colonial Avenue SW in Roanoke.

No, Lusk didn’t have any magic touch picking his winning numbers, 25-29-30-34-35, as he used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select his five numbers.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000, which continues to increase if nobody matches all five winning numbers.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Lusk is retired and said that while he intends to save his winnings, he may buy himself a new truck.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: