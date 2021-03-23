Roanoke man indicted in deadly Rockbridge County gas station explosion released on bond

The Roanoke man who was indicted in the 2019 Rockbridge County gas explosion that killed four people has been released on bond, according to online records.

On Thursday, a special grand jury in Rockbridge County indicted Phillip Ray Westmoreland on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths caused by the explosion at the South River Market on May 10, 2019. Westmoreland was released on a $20,000 secured bond on Friday.

No new court date has been set for Westmoreland, according to court officials.

Westmoreland is the man who was driving the fuel delivery truck that day, according to Virginia State Police.

In the announcement of his indictment, authorities did not release any information about what caused the deadly explosion.

The market’s owner, Roger Lee Roberts, two employees, Kevin Tate Roberts and Samantha Gail Lewis, as well as a patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley, died in the explosion.