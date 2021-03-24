Woman pulled over by man impersonating an officer in Christiansburg, police say

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department is warning people to be cautious if pulled over by an unmarked car.

On March 17 at 6:30 p.m., a man pretending to be a police officer pulled a woman over in front of the Tractor Supply on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg, according to police.

Police said that he was driving a newer model white Ford Fusion with all-black rims and a flashing blue light mounted on its dashboard.

The suspect was armed with a black taser on his right side, according to authorities.

The police said the suspect was described as a young, clean-shaven man with short brown hair that’s almost a buzz cut, thin eyebrows and a pointed chin. He’s approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had on aviator sunglasses, a light black short sleeve uniform shirt and black cargo pants, according to authorities.

According to police, when the suspect pulled the victim over, he asked her if she knew why she’d been pulled over, and when she said no, he told her it was for a broken tail light and that he was going to write her a ticket.

Ad

Police said that he then asked for the victim’s license, registration and insurance card and asked her why the name on the insurance card did not match her name.

After, he took the documents back to his car, and when he returned, police said he gave her the documents and told her that she needed to have the tail light fixed in three days, or he would write her a ticket.

Police said that if you are pulled over by an unmarked car that you can call 911 to confirm that it’s a legitimate traffic stop.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the event is being asked to contact Detective Cannon with the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-3131.