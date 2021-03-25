Billy Strings replaces Sturgill Simpson for FloydFest lineup

“When one door closes, another swings wide open...”

That’s what FloydFest organizers said about a change to the upcoming festival lineup, with Billy Strings replacing Sturgill Simpson.

Here’s a statement from Simpson:

“Unfortunately we are no longer going to be able to perform this year at FloydFest due to unexpected and unforeseen circumstances. FloydFest is a great independent festival and we highly encourage everyone to attend even though we cannot be there with you. See you on and down the road very soon.”

Billy Strings won this year’s Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album and was Billboard’s top artist of 2020 for both bluegrass categories.

Other additions to the lineup include Melt, The Josephines, Goodfellers and Goodnight, Texas. To see the full lineup, click here.

FloydFest 21 ~Odyssey is set for July 21 through 25, and tickets are available now.