Purina donates nearly 300 cans of cat food to the Franklin County Humane Society

Purina donates 294 cans of cat food to the Franklin Co. Humane Society

Purina donated 294 cans of canned food to the shelter Wednesday.

Fundraisers and donations help keep them afloat.

With cat season right around the corner, backing out their shelves has been a top priority. During cat season, they can go through more than 50 cases of food a day.

This donation makes things a lot easier.

“It’s really hard to get an amount like this. A lot of times we receive a case or a pack of food. That’s easier to get than our Amazon wish list where there were a lot of things that were unavailable,” said Veterinary Technician for the Franklin County Humane Society Stephanie Arrington.

Arrington encourages everyone to get their cat and local community cats that they see to get spay and neutered.

The shelter should be able to apply for this grant again within the next year.

Within the last year, they’ve been able to help over 1,300 cats and kittens find a home.