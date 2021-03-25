US Marshal shot in Ohio while serving warrant to Danville fugitive, authorities say

A U.S. Marshal and a man wanted out of Danville were both shot while exchanging gunfire in Ohio on Wednesday, according to The Repository.

The Repository reports that the officer and other authorities were attempting to serve a warrant to 33-year-old Aaron Thomas, who was wanted out of Danville for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Authorities told the newspaper that when officers arrived at the apartment complex where they believed Thomas was hiding, he yelled that he wanted to be killed by police and came outside shooting. That’s when they said one officer was hit, as was Thomas when authorities returned fire.

Both the officer and Thomas are in stable condition, according to U.S. Marshals.