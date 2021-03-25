What’s News Today: Clothing drive, consignment sale

Civic organizations in Salem are holding a clothing drive today. They are collecting things like socks, gym shorts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, as well as t-shirts. You can drop them off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center near the Community Room.

The New River Health District is taking part in an information session today. Dr. Noelle Bissell will talk about the COVID-19 vaccines. AARP Virginia is hosting the event at 1 p.m.

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a public hearing about is budget for the next fiscal year. The meeting will be broadcast on the school system’s website. If you would like to comment ahead of time, you can contact the School Board Clerk.

Same some money while shopping for the kids. The LFA Kids Consignment Sale returns to the Berglund Center today. You’ll find great deals on toys, clothing and more. VIP ticket holders can get in from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with general admission starting at 11 a.m. The sale continues through Sunday.