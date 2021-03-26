Grandparents of lost 5-year-old girl charged with child neglect in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two grandparents are facing child neglect charges after Martinsville Police found a lost young girl Friday morning.

At about 8:00 a.m., officers responded to Roy Street for reports of a lost 5-year-old child.

Residents in the neighborhood told police they found the child outside, barefoot and in her pajamas. They said they have never seen her in the neighborhood before.

The Martinsville Police Department and the Child Protective Services Unit were able to find the girl’s family after hours of searching the area.

Authorities said the girl’s grandparents, Teresa Hill and Robert Underwood, were charged with child neglect and are being processed at the Martinsville City Jail.

Hill is being held with no bond while Underwood has a $3,000 secured bond.