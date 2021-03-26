Here’s how to get a free ‘Garden-to-Go’ kit from Lowe’s this spring

As you start your spring cleaning, Lowe’s is stepping in to help you get creative and add some nice touches to your home.

Lowe’s month-long SpringFest celebration will be hitting stores in April and will include free, curbside family project kits.

Starting April 1, you can sign-up for a free Garden-to-Go kit on Lowes.com. The first curbside event will be on April 8 and the events will continue on each Thursday for the rest of April.

Customers will also have the chance to learn new skills through online and in-store demos. The demos will include lawn care maintenance with Scotts and paint demos with The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Here’s a list of the events that you can expect to see: