photo
70º

Local News

Here’s how to get a free ‘Garden-to-Go’ kit from Lowe’s this spring

First curbside event will be on April 8

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Lowe's
,
Consumer
,
Spring
,
Gardening
Lowe's (AP) (AP)

As you start your spring cleaning, Lowe’s is stepping in to help you get creative and add some nice touches to your home.

Lowe’s month-long SpringFest celebration will be hitting stores in April and will include free, curbside family project kits.

Starting April 1, you can sign-up for a free Garden-to-Go kit on Lowes.com. The first curbside event will be on April 8 and the events will continue on each Thursday for the rest of April.

Customers will also have the chance to learn new skills through online and in-store demos. The demos will include lawn care maintenance with Scotts and paint demos with The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Here’s a list of the events that you can expect to see:

  • April 8: Garden-to-Go kit including exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson
  • April 15: Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets
  • April 22: 500,000 tree saplings to celebrate Earth Day
  • April 29: Lowe’s Butterfly Quest for a butterfly garden

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: