Here’s what can happen if you’re not careful with your grass clippings

‘Those grass clippings can be very slippery and that could cause a motorcyclist to lose control’

Tim Harfmann
, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Bedford
Bedford Police Department

BEDFORD, Va. – Police are asking you to be mindful of your grass clippings, especially along roadways.

Grass clippings in the street often end up in the storm drains and sewers and are a hazard to both motorcycles and bicycles.

“Those grass clippings can be very slippery, and that could cause a motorcyclist to lose control of the bike and fall. So, we want to make sure folks understand to try and blow those clippings back into their yards, bag them, do whatever they can rather than just blow them into the road,” said Lieutenant Robert Kimbrel of the Bedford Police Department.

He said cyclists should wear full, protective gear at all times.

