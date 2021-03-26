How to have your own Easter family fun at home

You may not see as many Easter egg hunts or opportunities to take pictures with the Easter Bunny this year, but don’t worry, 10 News is working for you with ways how you can make the holiday fun your own.

Usually around this time of year, Macaroni Kid, an online resource for family events and activities, would be telling people about all the Easter events but the reality is many of those kinds of events are either not happening or are drive-thrus this year.

Lynchburg Macaroni Kid editor and publisher Sandy Wallace said now their focus is on what families can do together at home.

“Kids love being creative, it doesn’t matter if they’re toddlers and they’re putting stickers on things or coloring with crayons or if they’re teens. Teens like doing that kind of stuff too,” said Wallace.

Brainstorming quick and simple activities can be a hassle but Wallace has a few suggestions:

Decorating an Easter Tree similar to a Christmas Tree but you can make or buy your own Easter-themed ornaments.

Make Easter Baskets with thoughtful, inexpensive items like activity books, magazines, toys, gift cards to be a great fit for any age. Adding candy is optional.

Plant jelly beans before the kids go to bed and by morning the “Easter Bunny” comes and changes them to suckers or lollipops.

You can make Easter-themed treats like bunny-shaped pancakes and cinnamon rolls.

Wallace said you can even do an Easter egg scavenger hunt, but it’s not just physical eggs kids have to find.

“You can have your kids make Easter eggs out of construction paper or cardboard, whatever and decorate them and put them in your window and then you can either walk or drive in the neighborhood and do another Easter egg scavenger hunt where you’re looking for eggs,” said Wallace.

For a full list of Easter recipes and crafts, click here.

If you’re interested in family-fun Easter events, Macaroni Kid has a calendar of events based on region. Click your region below to take a look.