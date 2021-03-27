Junior League of Roanoke Valley partners with Red Cross for blood drive

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley and the Red Cross of Southwest Virginia joined forces for a blood drive.

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of people spent their Saturday donating blood to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley partnered with the Red Cross of Southwest Virginia for its annual blood drive. The event is especially significant this year because many annual blood drives have been cancelled, including all of the Red Cross’ mobile blood drives.

Donors such as Mike Hill said the pandemic offered even more inspiration to give blood.

“A lot of people have been going through a rough time,” said Hill. “This, today, seems like a simple, in-your-face way to give back to the community and help someone who is going through a more difficult time than you might be.”

If you missed this clinic, you can find upcoming blood drives in your community by clicking this link.