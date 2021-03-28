Senior Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man in Chesterfield

State police have issued a senior alert Sunday for a missing man who was last seen in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police are looking for 78-year-old Joseph Max Losee who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 153 pounds.

He was last seen on Sunday at about 9 a.m. walking from Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield and is wearing light-colored pants, a green plaid flannel shirt, a tan-colored hat and winter boots.

He suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.