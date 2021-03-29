Franklin County students return to the classroom

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County students are back in class full-time, five days a week.

Monday was the first day of in-person learning for all students.

Students are required to wear masks, stay socially distant and there are air purifiers in every classroom.

Since there are nearly 7,000 students in the district, officials are slightly concerned about having so many students in one place at one time. However, Brenda Muse, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction, said they feel prepared to safely address any covid-19 cases if they happen.

“It is critical because unless those social and emotional needs can be met, that’s going to impact the academics,” said Muse.

The district will continue to contact trace if there are any outbreaks.