Man hospitalized following early-morning Southwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after an early Monday morning shooting in Roanoke.

At about 12:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched after reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Chapman Ave SW.

According to authorities, officers were advised that there was a person in the immediate area who may have been shot. They found a man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, and Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said they didn’t find anyone else on the scene, and determined that this is an isolated incident.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 540-344-8500.