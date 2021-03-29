photo
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North in Rockbridge County

A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Rockbridge County (VDOT)

A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 178.

As of 7:05 a.m., the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

