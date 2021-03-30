Carilion teams up with tech company to improve patient care

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is thinking outside of the box to improve patient care.

The health system is teaming up with tech company MetiStream to create a technology called the Surgical Clinical Reviewer.

Essentially, it will use artificial intelligence to read charts, simplifying and speeding up what’s currently a time-consuming process.

“Having better data allows us to then have a clearer picture of who our patients are and what’s going on with them and then allow us to make adjustments to take better care of them,” said Dr. Jacob Gillen, head of surgical quality for Carilion.

This is the first collaboration between Carilion Innovation and an outside company.

Ultimately, they hope this technology will be used in health systems nationwide.