Lynchburg Parks & Rec wants your input in building for the future

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg wants your input in building the parks, trails and facilities of the future.

The city’s updating its masterplan -- something that hasn’t happened in 24 years.

Parks & Rec is receiving input from the public over the next two months, with the first public hearing Tuesday. They’re also mailing out random surveys throughout the week.

“That survey carries a lot of weight. It’s almost like the golden ticket, so if you happen to receive that postcard in the mail, don’t disregard it. We really need to have your insight and input into how we should build out our parks and trails of the future,” said Jennifer Jones, director of Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

Jones said they’ve already received interest in having parks in every neighborhood, a trail loop around the hill city, kayaking and whitewater rafting, as well as a new sports complex.