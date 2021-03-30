One hurt after house fire in Salem

One person is hurt and a pet is dead after a fire in Salem, according to Salem Fire & EMS.

Authorities said the fire happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at 512 Front Avenue and everyone inside the duplex was able to make it out safely.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

Authorities said the person who was hurt in the blaze has non-life-threatening burn injuries.

According to the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was accidental and caused around $100,000 in damages.

Officials said the people who lived in the home are staying with family in the area.