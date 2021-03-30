Three female hikers rescued from mine in Galax

Crews rescued three hikers from a mine shaft in Galax on Monday night

Three female hikers were rescued from a mine in Galax on Monday night, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Authorities said they got the call for the missing women around 9:25 p.m. for the 3000 block of Iron Ridge Road.

The women went into the old abandoned Iron Mines around 6 p.m. and were unable to get out, but found a ventilation shaft and were able to get enough cell service to call for help.

Crews were able to find the hikers by 10:15 p.m. and they said it took around 45 minutes to get them out of the mines.

The hikers and the rescue crews were back at the command post by 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said that around 60 first responders worked the incident.