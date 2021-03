Car in Buffalo Creek in Campbell County after a crash on March 31, 2021. Credit: Treyse Hull

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Emergency crews are responding to an incident on US 460.

Just west of the County Line Flea Market a car is overturned in Buffalo Creek.

It’s not clear at this time how the car ended up in the creek or if anyone is hurt.

According to someone near the crash scene, one lane of westbound traffic is now open.

10 News has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.